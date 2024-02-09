Janaspandana simply shows govt failed: BJP

Ashoka further said that despite the prevalence of a decentralised governance system up to the panchayat level, one has to come all the way to Bengaluru to apprise the government of their grievances. “A poor man has to come all the way by paying for tickets on the bus or by train, just to hand over an application to the chief minister at Vidhana Soudha. For this, he has to wait for one full day. This shows how the government is functioning. It is shameful that you (the government) are using these people for your publicity,” he said.

Further, Ashoka added that instead of doing all this “drama”, the CM should have directed his cabinet ministers to go to the district or taluk centres to listen to people about their woes. “The solution could have been given at their locations, and not by asking them to come to Vidhana Soudha,” the BJP leader suggested.

GRUHA LAkshMI benefits yet to REACH us, COMPLAIN women

‘Janaspandana 2.0’ witnessed complaints related to benefits of ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ guarantee scheme not reaching beneficiaries. The scheme entails provision of Rs 2,000 to women heads of families. Some cabinet colleagues of CM Siddaramaiah privately admitted that only half of the eligible beneficiaries in their respective districts have been receiving the benefits.

A resident of Madavara, Veerabhadrappa, alleged that despite his wife Shankaramma Mudnal applying as soon as the guarantee was launched, the money had not reached her. Many people argued with CMO officials over the issue. Some complained that except for 5kg of rice, the money under ‘Anna Bhagya’ guarantee against the additional 5 kg rice was not reaching them.

Yelahanka resident SP Shiva had come with a complaint that the BWSSB had given him a water bill of Rs 18,000, despite not taking a connection at all. “I have applied for a Cauvery water connection, but the meter is still not connected. But they still raised a bill of this amount,” he said.