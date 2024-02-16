Karnataka High Court dismisses Kerala CM's daughter's plea against SFIO probe

BENGALURU: In a major setback to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T, the Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by her against the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe. Justice M Nagaprasanna heard the petition and reserved the order on February 12.

On January 31, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs passed an order to investigate the non-disclosure of a transaction of Rs 1.76 crore paid by the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited (ESPL) for purported software service rendered by it by the SFIO.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs revealed before the Karnataka High Court that it ordered an investigation by the SFIO since the CMRL engaged in sourcing beach sand minerals along the Kerala coast and made illegal payments to the extent of Rs 135 crore to various political functionaries of Kerala state and certain other entities, including ESPL, owned by Veena. It directly affects the public interest.

The investigation is not only ordered against the ESPL but also against CMRL and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had told the court. This disclosure was made by the Additional Solicitor General of India Arvind Kamath on February 12 before Justice M Nagaprasanna during the hearing of the petition filed by ESPL.