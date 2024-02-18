Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria appointed Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court

NEW DELHI: Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria, Judge, Gujarat High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court consequent upon the superannuation of incumbent Justice PS Dinesh Kumar on February 24, 2024.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on February 07, Wednesday recommended the appointment of Gujarat High Court judge Justice Anjaria as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

"Taking into account all pertinent factors, the Collegium noted that Justice Anjaria is deemed fit and suitable in all aspects to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court," the SC Collegium had said.

It further said that the recommendation of the appointment would be upon the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice PS Dinesh Kumar who is set to demit the office on February 24.