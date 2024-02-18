Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria appointed Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court

NEW DELHI: Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria, Judge, Gujarat High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court consequent upon the superannuation of incumbent Justice PS Dinesh Kumar on February 24, 2024.
The Supreme Court Collegium had on February 07, Wednesday recommended the appointment of Gujarat High Court judge Justice Anjaria as the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.
"Taking into account all pertinent factors, the Collegium noted that Justice Anjaria is deemed fit and suitable in all aspects to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court," the SC Collegium had said.
It further said that the recommendation of the appointment would be upon the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice PS Dinesh Kumar who is set to demit the office on February 24.
Justice Anjaria was appointed as a Judge of the Gujarat High Court on November 21, 2011.
Before his elevation as a judge of the High Court, Justice Anjaria practiced before the Gujarat High Court in civil, constitutional, company law, labour, and service matters and specialized in civil and constitutional cases.
The SC Collegium, whih had recommended the appointment of Justice Anjaria as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC, is a three member body and headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud and also comprising two other seniormost judges of the SC, Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai.