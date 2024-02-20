Woman who accused Mangaluru school teacher of hurting religious sentiments removed from job

MANGALURU: A parent of a St Gerosa school student who was a teacher in a different school has lost her job for allegedly protesting against her daughter's school. Kavitha, the parent, had protested against the St Gerosa school teacher accusing her of making anti-Hindu remarks last week.

Kavitha was teaching at Holy Angels Higher Primary School near Thokkottu on the outskirts of Mangaluru. She told reporters on Tuesday that she was removed from the job on February 17, with the school management saying her services were not required.

On February 10, Kavitha along with other parents of students of St Gerosa school had complained to DDPI in the presence of VHP and BJP leaders. She had also accused Sr Prabha of St Gerosa school of making derogatory remarks against Lord Ram and demanded action against her.

However, Holy Angels Higher Primary School Correspondent Fr Cyprian Pinto maintained that the removal of Kavita from the job has nothing to do with the Gerosa incident. He told TNIE that Kavita was appointed against a post that had fallen vacant temporarily and the same was made clear to her at the time of her recruitment.

Meanwhile, Kavita has lodged a complaint with Kankanady police stating that she has been receiving threat calls from abroad after she spoke against St Gerosa school. "Some of them are making vulgar comments against me and abusing me. Hence I have lodged a police complaint on Monday night," she said. However, no FIR has been registered yet.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Education Department Akash Shankar who is investigating the case spoke to VHP leaders, parents and students of St Gerosa school and also the school management as part of the investigation.

After an anonymous woman's audio in which St Gerosa school teacher Sr Prabha was accused of demeaning Hindu golds went viral, the woman's voice in the audio was alleged to be that of Kavita and her phone number was shared on social media.