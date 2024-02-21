Minister lauds Gowri, but well dug by her closed in Karnataka

SIRSI (UTTARA KANNADA): A day after District Minister Mankal Vaidya met Gowri Naik, 53, who made headlines by digging a well all alone in an Anganwadi school to meet water shortage, the Sirsi taluk administration officials descended on the school in the cover of darkness and closed the well with tin sheets. The school is situated in Ganesh Nagar on the outskirts of Sirsi.

The primary reason for the minister’s visit to Sirsi is said to be to meet Gowri whose efforts he praised. “In my district, Anganwadi schools do not have water. I am ensuring supply of sufficient water. She has done a good job. She has showed that even women can dig wells. I request her to stop it,” he said after felicitating her. However, an undeterred Gowri said that she will complete the digging work and the government can later on do what they want to.