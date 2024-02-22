Kerala should’ve compensated victim: Union minister Bhupender Yadav

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said he will inquire into the ex-gratia amount that Karnataka has agreed to pay the family of a Kerala man, who was trampled to death in Wayanad recently.

At the Kempegowda International Airport here, he told reporters that it was the Kerala government’s responsibility to compensate the kin of the deceased. “I will look into it and once I have all the details, I will comment further,” he said.

He later headed to Bandipur Tiger Reserve to seek details of human-animal conflicts, particularly in areas bordering Wayanad. Later, he headed to Wayanad to meet the family of Ajeesh, who was killed by a radio-collared makhana (tuskless elephant) in Wayanad on February 10.

Yadav said, “The human-elephant conflict situation is grave. Even as officials have apprised me of the situation, I will talk to people on the ground. The Centre has been issuing regular advisories and is sanctioning funds to tackle it. While addressing human-animal conflict, we should also have sympathy towards animals. All states are regularly advised to use technology while tackling conflicts. Orders to radio collar animals have been issued, but yet many are not doing it. I will see where the lapses are.”