Defeat PM Modi or face dictatorship: AICC president Kharge

He mocked Modi for claiming the guarantees as his own, though the taxes paid by the people are funding them. “He does not say they are the BJP government’s guarantees either but claims them as his own. If an individual makes such claims, it means he is taking the country towards dictatorship,” he remarked.

He suggested that more awareness programmes be held to save the Constitution and asked people to spread the message. If there is no Constitution, the country will regress to what it was 5,000 years ago, he warned.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah expressed his concern over the trustworthiness of electronic voting machines (EVMs), saying, “We don’t trust machines that are doctored. The Election Commission of India should give due consideration to this.” He said the only way forward for the people is to face the challenge and fight evil forces that are dividing the country on the lines of religion. “Various issues have to be debated with regard to the progress of the country. Kashmir has been part of India and it will remain so in the future,” he said.