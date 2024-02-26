Elephantine problem: Western Ghats states urged to innovate as wildlife conflicts surge amid habitat fragmentation

BENGALURU: Wildlife conflict is not new, but governments of three prime states of Western Ghats -- Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu -- need to come up with innovative solutions to mitigate it.

The Karnataka government’s decision to give an ex-gratia to Ajeesh Joseph Panachiyil, a tribal from Wayanad, who was killed in an elephant attack, has again brought to fore the issue of man-animal conflict and its management.

Animals know no political boundaries, but their movement, especially radio-collared ones, and ensuing problems have raised issues of coordination and management among the three states that share borders. The human-animal conflict is more pronounced in the Western Ghats, which has the highest wildlife population and is home to prime national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), in its recently released tiger estimation report -- Status of Tigers, co-predators and prey in India- 2022 - Final Report, said the Western Ghats, encompassing 140,000 sqkm, that traverses through Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat is one of the most-populated biodiversity hotspots in the world and faces numerous threats pertaining to human-induced activities.

Experts say the ministry’s observations are bang on. Despite the use of technology, orders from high courts of the three states and scientific reports, man-animal conflicts are only on the rise, year on year. The governments have seen little success in voluntary tribal resettlement, controlling change of land use and management of national parks and sanctuaries. Adding to the problem is the rise in commercial activities in the name of tourism, even eco-tourism.

The three states have prime tiger reserves in the country -- Bandipur, Nagarhole and BRT in Karnataka, Satymanagala and Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu and Wayanad in Kerala. As per the 2022 tiger census report, the Western Ghats region hosts 1,087 tigers.