Human-wildlife conflicts: Union minister visits Wayanad, meets kin of victims of wild animal attacks

Later he went to the houses of Paul V P in Pakkam, Pulpally, and Ajeesh Joseph at Chaligadha in Mananthavady. He will attend a meeting of top officials of various departments, including forest, at the collectorate at 10 am on Thursday.

Tiger attacks cows in broad daylight

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a tiger attacked two cows of a local resident Saseendran at Kurichipatta near Pulpally, while people were watching in the daytime. The tiger attacked the cows that were left to graze in the field around 2.30pm.

A cow died in the attack. Another cow has a serious neck injury. People were grazing cows in the area when the incident occurred. The tiger came from the forest and chased the cows in the field.