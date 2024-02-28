BJP mulls legal action against MLA Somashekar for cross-voting in Karnataka Rajya Sabha polls

BENGALURU: With BJP MLA ST Somashekar cross voting for the Congress in Tuesday’s Rajya Sabha polls, the Opposition party is now exploring legal action against him for violating the party whip.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said they had anticipated that Somashekar would cross-vote in the polls. “Whatever he has done, it is political suicide. We had issued a whip; messages were sent to MLAs’ phones and even to their personal assistants about the whip. We were in touch with them till Tuesday morning. He (Somashekar) has not only deceived our party, but the people who voted for him,” he said.

BJP’s legal cell head Vivek Reddy said Somashekar’s move comes under the purview of the anti-defection law and he can lose his Assembly membership. The party has decided to approach the Assembly Speaker and seek action against the MLA. “If the Speaker delays, we can go to the High Court and even the Supreme Court,” Reddy said.