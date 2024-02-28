Karnataka RS polls 2024: AICC treasurer Maken wins as Congress claims 3 seats, BJP 1

BENGALURU: Ruling Congress bagged three seats and BJP secured one in the biennial elections held for four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on Tuesday.

Former Union minister and AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekar of Congress, Narayansa K Bhandage of BJP were declared elected for a tenure of six years from April 3, 2024. The polling and counting of votes was held at Vidhana Soudha.

The BJP-JDS alliance faced a setback as their candidate, fifth in the fray -- former RS member D Kupendra Reddy of JDS polled 36 votes against the 45 required and lost. Of the 224 elected MLAs, 222 exercised their franchise and all the votes were valid. While Yellapur BJP MLA Shivaram Hebbar abstained, Surapura Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik died on Sunday.

The results were on the expected lines, except for a drama involving two rebel BJP MLAs who defied the party whip to favour Congress, which made no difference. Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar cross voted for Maken of Congress, while Hebbar did not turn up. Both are likely to join Congress.