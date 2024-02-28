'Pro-Pak slogans' by Congress MLA's supporters stir row in Karnataka assembly, council

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said the Vidhana Soudha is not just a building, but it represents 7 crore Kannadigas. "How can someone say Pakistan Zindabad inside the Vidhana Soudha without police taking any action against them. How did they let them go," he asked.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Dr CN Ashwathanarayan said such slogans were heard on the streets, but now it has come to the Vidhana Soudha. "This is because the Congress government is there," he said. BJP members demanded an NIA probe and called for the state government to be dissolved.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said a case has been registered and the investigation is on. If the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report proves that slogans were raised in favour of Pakistan, serious action will be taken, he said. There is no question of protecting those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan, the CM added.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said that as many as 25 people entered the Vidhana Soudha with Hussain's passes. "An FIR has been registered. Not just in this case, but anywhere, anytime, if people raise such slogans, severe action will be taken," he added.