Two cops suspended over Haveri gang rape and moral policing case

HUBBALLI: The Haveri police have suspended two officers, including the inspector of Hangal police station, over the violent moral policing and gang rape case that was reported on January 8.

Haveri SP Anshu Kumar Srivastava has issued a suspension notice to the CPI Hangal SR Sridhar and constable Eliaz Shetasanadi, over negligence in performing their duties.

Senior police officials said the case was registered four days after the incident of moral policing was reported, and later the gangrape case was added to it.

There was also a delay in arresting the remaining five accused, after the arrest of three persons on January 14.