BJP latches onto MLA Yathindra's remarks, may play Vokkaliga betrayal card

MYSURU: Former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s statement that his father and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will continue in office for five years if Congress wins a maximum number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections has sparked a row with BJP leaders accusing the grand old party of betraying the Vokkaligas.

The statement has again brought the issue of the chief minister’s tenure to the centre stage and has given a stick to the BJP to whip the ruling party with. It has also worried a section of Congress leaders as Vokkaligas came out in support of the party in the Assembly elections with the hope that Shivakumar would become chief minister for his hard work and organising the party’s rank and file.

They feel the statement was unwarranted, causing an embarrassment to the chief minister and allowing BJP and JDS to exploit the power struggle within the government. Though there are rumours that there will be major developments in the government after the general elections, the party's top brass has denied any such power-sharing agreement.