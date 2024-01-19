Reservation issue will be taken to logical end: HD Devegowda

HASSAN: Ridiculing the decision of the state cabinet to recommend classification of scheduled caste [SC] quota to the Centre for amendment of Article 341[3] of the Indian constitution and the statement of leaders committing to safeguard the interest of SC category, JDS Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda said on Friday that he decided to take the reservation issue to a logical end.
Addressing the press conference here, Deve Gowda said that he wants the reservation issue to be openly debated across the state. People should know which communities are enjoying the reservation and not and then come under any reservation categories.
He also said that he was ready to debate with any leader about the efforts being made by the party and the leaders to give reservations for different categories in the state.
Deve Gowda who was here to address the party workers in the wake of Parliament elections said that he only decided to amend the percentage of reservation for SC, ST and Minorities when he was the chief minister following the formula of late LG Havanoor.
Coming down heavily on Congress leaders for talking about social justice and also blaming him and his party, when serious issues arise, Gowda said that the reservation will be the prominent issue in Parliament elections. The Congress leaders allegedly also hid the vital decisions taken during his tenure in different capacities over reservation in the state.
Gowda also recalled the situation when the private bill on the reservation was introduced in the house and how the Congress leaders including Mallikarjuna Kharge, Siddaramaih, and Veerappa Moily reacted to the same. He also formed a committee to look into the reservations and finally took a decision to increase SC reservations to 18 from 15 per cent he added.
Gowda also expressed unhappiness against Hassan district charge minister KN Rajanna over his alleged remarks against him during the 2024 parliament elections.
Gowda said that his last desire was to hold the mega Kumbabhisheka and Kumbamela at the hill shrine of Ranganatha in Mavinakere in his native taluk Holenarasipur. While answering a question, the JDS patriarch said that he along with his wife Channamma, son HD Kumaraswamy, daughter-in-law and grandson Nikhil will be visiting Ayodhya on January 22.