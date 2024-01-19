Reservation issue will be taken to logical end: HD Devegowda

HASSAN: Ridiculing the decision of the state cabinet to recommend classification of scheduled caste [SC] quota to the Centre for amendment of Article 341[3] of the Indian constitution and the statement of leaders committing to safeguard the interest of SC category, JDS Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda said on Friday that he decided to take the reservation issue to a logical end.

Addressing the press conference here, Deve Gowda said that he wants the reservation issue to be openly debated across the state. People should know which communities are enjoying the reservation and not and then come under any reservation categories.

He also said that he was ready to debate with any leader about the efforts being made by the party and the leaders to give reservations for different categories in the state.

Deve Gowda who was here to address the party workers in the wake of Parliament elections said that he only decided to amend the percentage of reservation for SC, ST and Minorities when he was the chief minister following the formula of late LG Havanoor.