Karnataka: Roof of under-construction school falls; 2 dead, 13 hurt

BENGALURU: Two construction labourers from West Bengal died, while 13 other labourers working on the second floor of an under-construction private school building on the outskirts of the city in Anekal sustained injuries after the roof of the building collapsed due to suspected substandard work.

Two among the 13 labourers are said to be critical and are undergoing treatment in Nimhans. Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire and emergency service personnel along with the jurisdictional police cleared the debris to confirm if any labourers were stuck inside.

The incident happened around 8 am on Friday. After laying the centring sheets, the labourers were concreting it, when the roof collapsed. The two victims who were under the roof were stuck in the debris and died on the spot.