Youth main suspect in Karnataka teacher’s murder

MYSURU: The murder investigation surrounding Deepika, a 28-year-old private school teacher and social media influencer, has taken an unexpected turn leaving the villagers of Manikyanahalli near Melukote shaken.
Deepika had gone missing since January 20 after her school hours and her vehicle was found near the Varandamma temple on the foothills, following which a police complaint was registered by the family. Her body was found on Monday. According to a source from the investigating team, the prime suspect in this tragic case is a youth from the same village who shared an amicable relationship with Deepika and her family.
“What is more shocking is the revelation that he has been missing since the discovery of Deepika’s body as per the family members and we are delving deeper into the case and looking at it from all angles,” said the IO.
The investigators have unearthed a pivotal piece of evidence, a video clip shared by a tourist, shedding light on a turbulent confrontation between Deepika and the alleged perpetrator. The footage captures a heated argument at the foothills, merely metres away from the location where her body was later found.
The nature of the dispute raises questions about the motive behind the crime. Lokesh, Deepika’s husband, said they suspect the involvement of the youth “who was calling me ‘Anna’ and my wife as ‘Akka’ and shared a good bond with all”. It has also come to the notice of the police that the youth had texted his father that he had done something wrong and was leaving the village.