Youth main suspect in Karnataka teacher’s murder

MYSURU: The murder investigation surrounding Deepika, a 28-year-old private school teacher and social media influencer, has taken an unexpected turn leaving the villagers of Manikyanahalli near Melukote shaken.

Deepika had gone missing since January 20 after her school hours and her vehicle was found near the Varandamma temple on the foothills, following which a police complaint was registered by the family. Her body was found on Monday. According to a source from the investigating team, the prime suspect in this tragic case is a youth from the same village who shared an amicable relationship with Deepika and her family.

“What is more shocking is the revelation that he has been missing since the discovery of Deepika’s body as per the family members and we are delving deeper into the case and looking at it from all angles,” said the IO.