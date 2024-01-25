Davos summit significant milestone for state: Karnataka minister

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil on Wednesday said the World Economic Forum’s Davos summit proved to be a significant milestone for Karnataka, as the state attracted investment to the tune of Rs 23,000 crore.

Addressing the media about the outcome of the summit, Patil said the state delegation engaged in over 50 strategic meetings with global industry leaders such as Nestlé, HP, HCL, Volvo Group, IKEA, Sony, Microsoft, and Hitachi.