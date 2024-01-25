Karnataka should open joint account with Centre for drought relief: Union Minister

TUMAKURU: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday clarified that the state government should open a joint account with the Centre in order to get grants for drought relief and other works as mandated by Niti Aayog.

She said this in response to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s statement that the centre has not released funds to take up drought relief works despite several pleas from the state.

Inaugurating a copra procurement centre of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) at the APMC yard here, Shobha said Dr Parameshwara insisted for central grants to tackle drought. But the state should have a joint account with the centre for any project with a fund sharing ratio of 60:40. Whichever state opens such an account will get the centre’s share immediately. The union finance minister has also stated this.