Lack of security for Rahul worries Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded the central and Assam governments to provide proper security to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has embarked on Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.
He said the Nehru family is under threat and it is the duty of the Centre to provide adequate security to Rahul. Condemning the Assam government for blocking the yatra, he said it is a dereliction of duty of the government.
“It is unconstitutional. Everyone has a right to protest against the government. A chief minister should not behave like this,” he added.
He said Rahul has taken out a padayatra to understand the problems of the people of the country.
Asked about Himant Biswa Sarma instigating people against the yatra, he said that the Assam chief minister was in Congress before joining BJP . He is doing this to please Shah and Modi, he alleged.
Asked how long the state will wait for NDRF funds from the Centre, when the state is reeling under drought, he said that after their meeting, Shah had promised to call a meeting of officials concerned to release the funds. But it has not been done till now, as the meeting was postponed.
“During Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, I brought this to his notice and requested him to release the funds immediately as farmers are suffering,” he added.
He said the state government released Rs 550 crore towards relief to farmers and it will be deposited into their accounts in a week. On some BJP leaders trying to get former chief minister Jagadish Shettar back to the party fold, he said Shettar has already clarified that he will not leave Congress.
Shivakumar said BJP’s invitation to Shettar is an indication that BJP has weakened. “We supported Kumaraswamy to keep BJP out, but it is unfortunate that he has warmed up to those who pulled him down. This will result in a lack of leadership and confidence in those parties,” he added.
Nalapad, 25 others booked for torchlight protest
The High Grounds police here have registered a suo motu case against Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress president Mohammed Haris Nalapad, for holding a torchlight protest rally on Tuesday evening, without permission from the police. Nalapad is the son of Shantinagar MLA NA Haris. A complaint has been registered against Nalpad and 25 others by High Grounds police station inspector B Bharat. ENS