Lack of security for Rahul worries Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded the central and Assam governments to provide proper security to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has embarked on Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.

He said the Nehru family is under threat and it is the duty of the Centre to provide adequate security to Rahul. Condemning the Assam government for blocking the yatra, he said it is a dereliction of duty of the government.

“It is unconstitutional. Everyone has a right to protest against the government. A chief minister should not behave like this,” he added.