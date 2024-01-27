Congress workers happy that Shettar left, says Karnataka deputy CM

BENGALURU: Claiming that Congress workers and leaders were happy with former chief minister Jagadish Shettar quitting the party, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday remarked, “The Congress leaders and workers from Belagavi district are happy about his (Shettar’s) exit, and the MLC seat which now lies vacant after his exit will be given to a loyal party worker.”

“Shettar had joined the Congress, stating his disillusionment with the internal affairs of the BJP. He had even made big accusations against the BJP. We had accommodated him as an MLC despite his loss by 35,000 votes in the last Assembly elections. Despite BJP trying to establish contact with him for the last 2-3 months, Shettar was determined to stay in the party till a couple of days ago,” he said.