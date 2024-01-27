Karnataka: Congress wary of Savadi exit, another 'Operation Lotus'

BENGALURU: After former chief minister Jagadish Shettar’s sudden exit, the Congress leadership appears wary of former DCM Laxman Savadi following suit, as the latter remains in close touch with BJP and RSS leaders.

AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, speaking at the Republic Day celebrations at the KPCC office here on Friday, warned DCM DK Shivakumar against inducting leaders from other parties into the Congress. “When we want to buy a product, we carry out many tests. If you want to take someone into the party, their character and background should be checked. It is very important to check what ideology they followed and what they are accepting today,” he remarked.

“Whoever comes into the Congress should be included and empowered. Those who come to the party should be loyal,” he added.