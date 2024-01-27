Union minister Joshi had predicted Shettar’s move, but not so soon

HUBBALLI: What Union minister Pralhad Joshi predicted, immediately after senior leader Jagadish Shettar had made his way to the Congress, has come true. But the latter proved himself wrong by rejoining the BJP, as he had sworn not to return to the saffron party. Now, the question remains will he prove himself wrong again, after he stated that the 2023 Assembly election will be the last of his electoral contests.

Of course, Shettar’s ‘Ghar Vapsi’ was being discussed in political circles for months, but none had guessed it would happen so soon. However, when Shettar joined the Grand Old Party right before last year’s Assembly election, Dharwad MP Joshi had said that the former would not remain there for long, citing that Shettar’s political legacy, as with his family, was from the Jan Sangh. He highlighted the massive ideological differences between the BJP and Congress.