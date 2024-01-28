Three dead in cracker godown blast at Belthangady

MANGALURU: Three labourers died in a blast that occurred at a cracker godown in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The deceased have been identified as Swamy (55), Varghese (68) from Kerala and Chethan (25) from Hassan district.

The blast occured at Solid Fireworks godown at Katyaru in Kukkedi village of Belthangady on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, six other labourers Dinesh, Kiran, Kumara, Kallesha, Prem and Keshava sustained injuries. Crackers were being made at a property belonging to one Bashir. Nine labourers were present at the godown at the time of the blast.