Three dead in cracker godown blast at Belthangady

MANGALURU: Three labourers died in a blast that occurred at a cracker godown in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The deceased have been identified as Swamy (55), Varghese (68) from Kerala and Chethan (25) from Hassan district.
The blast occured at Solid Fireworks godown at Katyaru in Kukkedi village of Belthangady on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, six other labourers Dinesh, Kiran, Kumara, Kallesha, Prem and Keshava sustained injuries. Crackers were being made at a property belonging to one Bashir. Nine labourers were present at the godown at the time of the blast.
Due to the impact of the blast, strewn body parts were scattered around the exploded location. Police have recovered the body of one of the labourers while body parts of two other labourers were found scattered around a 100-meter radius of the spot. Due to the blast, nearby houses have also been damaged and a loud sound was heard to about 4 kilometers away from the spot.
Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police CB Ryshyanth visited the spot and gathered details of the blast. Venoor police have reportedly taken few persons into custody and are questioning them.