Cops register UDR in BC Patil kin’s death

DAVANAGERE: Honnali police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) in the death of Prathap Kumar, son-in-law of former minister BC Patil, near Arakere village on Shivamogga-Harihar Road on Monday.

The police said that based on the complaint lodged by Prabhudev, brother of Prathap Kumar, they have registered a UDR case in the incident. In the complaint, Prabhudev said that Prathap was depressed and disturbed by the thought of not having children even after 16 years of marriage. Prathap was the son of Vanajakshamma’s (Patil’s wife) uncle and Patil got his elder daughter married to him in 2008.

Prathap was found in an unconscious state at Arakere village on Shivamogga-Harihar Road in his car. The locals who found him informed the police. It was found that Prathap had consumed insecticide and was in an unconscious state. Immediately, he was shifted to Honnali taluk hospital after that to McGann district hospital in Shivamogga where he succumbed. Prathap Kumar was the native of Kattalagere village in Davanagere district. The body of Prathap Kumar was cremated at Kattalagere village on Tuesday.

B C Patil, who was totally disturbed by the incident said that Prathap was addicted to liquor and he had worries that he didn’t have any children even after 16 years of marriage. “Prathap was like my son and was looking after my political constituency and my farms. Repeated drinking had harmed his liver and kidneys,” said B C Patil.