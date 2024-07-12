Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order, cites 'political vendetta' against Power TV

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in its decision on Friday stayed the Karnataka High Court order, restraining the broadcast of a Kannada news channel, Power TV, noting that this is nothing but a 'sheer political vendetta'

The Karnataka High Court had, on June last week, restrained Power TV channel from broadcasting activity till July 9 as it found a prima facie case against the channel that the licence of the private Kannada television channel had expired in October 2021.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the interim order on June 25, after hearing two petitions filed by senior serving IPS officer Dr B R Ravikanthegowda, and JDS leader and MLC HM Ramesh Gowda and his wife Dr A Ramya Ramesh.

The TV channel had made elaborate telecast and reporting of the alleged sex scandal allegations against JD(S) leaders Prajwal and Suraj Revanna.