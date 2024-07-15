Karnataka: One-man panel of retired HC judge to probe MUDA scam

BENGALURU: A day before the monsoon session of the legislature to begin, the state government on Sunday issued a notification to constitute a single-man commission of retired High Court judge Justice PN Desai to investigate alleged irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The notification, issued by the Urban Development Department, stated that irregularities related to MUDA site allotment have been reported in the media. To probe this, the Desai commission has been constituted under the Commission of Inquiry Act. The commission will have all the powers to conduct the probe under the Code of Civil Procedure. The terms of reference for the commission will be released later.

The notification also directed officials to provide technical, financial and administrative advisors to the commission, for which the Urban Development Department and MUDA should cooperate. Over the last few days, opposition parties have been slamming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the alleged involvement of his wife Parvati in the MUDA alternative site allotment scam. They have been demanding his resignation too.