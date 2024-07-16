'If my son has committed wrongs, let him be hanged': H D Revanna in Karnataka assembly

BENGALURU: Senior JD(S) MLA H D Revanna on Tuesday told the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that his son and former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, should be hanged if he has committed wrongs.

The emotional former minister also targeted the Director-General of Police, Alok Mohan, calling him "unfit" to be a top cop.

"If my son has committed wrongs, let him be hanged. I won't say no," Revanna said.

He said, "I have not come here to defend things or to have a discussion. I have been a lawmaker for 25 years. I have spent 40 years in political life.

Against me, some woman is brought to the Director-General's office and the DG gets the complaint filed.

He is 'nalayak' (unfit) to be the DG; This is a shameless government."

Members from the ruling Congress side took strong objection to this.