Karnataka: BJP leaders seek disqualification of Congress MP Tukaram

BALLARI: Ballari BJP leaders are planning a protest demanding the disqualification of E Tukaram, who was elected as Congress MP from the undivided Ballari district in the recent election. They charged that former minister B Nagendra, who has been arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for his alleged involvement in the ST Welfare Corporation scam, used ill-gotten wealth from the corporation to distribute among voters during the Lok Sabha election.

The BJP leaders alleged that ED has proof of Nagendra misusing the funds during the Parliamentary elections. They will soon submit a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI) through the Ballari deputy commissioner to disqualify Tukaram, they added.

The BJP leaders said they staged a protest on the same issue recently under the leadership of former minister B Sriramulu. The ED inquiry has proved how Nagendra helped Tukaram win the election, they said.

“We submitted a letter to the deputy commissioner, who is also the chief election officer of the district, to disqualify the MP,” they added.