SHIRUR (UTTARA KANNADA): More than 12 people were feared trapped under the rubble after a massive landslide at Shirur near Ankola on Karwar-Kumta Road (NH 66) on Tuesday morning. Among them, five are said to be members of a family, who ran a hotel on the highway.

By evening, six bodies were recovered from the Gangavalli river below the highway. Four bodies have been identified as Lakshman Bommaiah Naik, 45, hotel owner, his wife Shanti Lakshman Naik, their son Roshan, and truck driver Chinnannan.

Lakshman Naik’s daughter Avanthika Lakshman Naik, 6, their relative Upendra Naik, 50, and Jaganath Naik, 49, and Sanni Hanumantha Gouda, 65, were among those feared trapped under the rubble.

An entire hillock slid on the highway near Belase village adjacent to Kodasani bridge at Shirur around 8 am following heavy rain. The hotel on the highway and several vehicles, including a fuel tanker, were swept away.

According to eyewitnesses, the hillock came down all of a sudden and swept away the hotel, several vehicles and part of the four-lane highway. “A car was moving on this stretch when the landslide took place. We don’t know whether the driver and others in the car managed to escape,” said Raju, whose truck lay buried under the rubble.

According to Raju, at least four trucks and two fuel tankers were parked near the hotel when the hillock came down. “Truck drivers usually stop here for tea,” he said.

Residents of Shirur and Belase blamed a private company that built the highway for the landslide. “Unscientific construction work led to this disaster. The engineers of the company did not cut the hillock scientifically,” Purushottam Naik, a relative of Lakshman said.