BENGALURU: Tuesday’s landslide near Ankola on Karwar-Kumta road in which around 12 people are feared buried, has raised serious concerns.

In the background of the unprecedented and constant rain and poor civil works, experts, geologists and civil engineers caution that unless required, do not use the ghat roads till the monsoon ends.

They say while taking up infrastructure works, various government and private agencies do mere soil testing but do not conduct soil chemistry studies.

An expert from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) recollected a conversation with a government official: “One of the engineers asked whether such a study is required because it is not mentioned in their list of parameters. Soil testing is the only parameter given importance.”

Checking ghat roads, preparing audit report: NHAI

This is the reason for roads caving in, buildings tilting, snail-paced underground works, landslides and cracks being reported, not just in Karnataka, but across India. Such incidents point to an urgent need to take up thorough region-based capacity studies, soil chemistry studies and geographical terrain studies before starting projects, said a geologist from the Mines and Geology Department.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asserted that Ankola stretch, where the landslide took place, was built four years ago. The road was in good condition and the landslide happened because of heavy rainfall. But geologists said no landslide occurs only because of natural causes. It is also man-made.