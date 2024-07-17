Three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case get bail

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday granted bail to three accused in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case.

The accused are Amit Digvekar alias Pradeep Mahajan, accused No 5, HL Suresh alias Teacher, accused No 7, and KT Naveen Kumar alias Naveen, accused No 17.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, who reserved his order on the bail petition on July 2, granted bail to them through video conference from the Kalaburagi Bench of the high court.

In December last, the high court granted bail to Mohan Nayak, accused No 11 in the murder case and the state government challenged this order before the Supreme Court.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants outside her house at Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the city on September 5, 2017.