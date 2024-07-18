Valmiki corporation scam: An eye opener for Adivasis

MYSURU: The state Assembly is witnessing a heated debate over the Rs 194 crore scandal in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Ltd. This has turned out to be an eye-opener for the Adivasi community in the state.

Adivasis, who are fighting for the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, rehabilitation of displaced tribals from reserved forests, better facilities at Ashram schools, funds under housing schemes and other programs over the years, have now come together to discuss the misuse of funds.

Many are active on social media platforms, posting opposition leaders’ statements and discussing that Adivasis, particularly forest tribes, have got the stick, while people at the helm of affairs have walked out with the carrot.

A committee constituted by the Karnataka High Court, headed by Prof Muzafar Asadi, has identified 1,801 families in 22 tribal hadis of HD Kote, 1,106 families of 22 hadis in Hunusr and 551 families in 10 hadis of Virajpet that have been displaced from reserved forests. These families are now fighting for the rehabilitation package assured by the government.

Tribals allege that they have been arrested on many occasions or fixed in cases in Virajpet for protesting, and demanding rehabilitation packages. They say authorities who have misused the funds, should have instead announced rehabilitation packages for these families, who have been waiting for the last two decades. The tribals stress that they need better education facilities, employment and political reservation that would ensure development of the community. The literacy rate in the community is negligible as many Ashram schools are without permanent faculty or proper facilities, they say.

“We did not know that the Valmiki Corporation had been given funds for the development of Adivasis. The scam has made Adivasis aware that they have been betrayed,” said Ramu, a tribal leader. If the government aims to check the misuse of funds and corruption and wants tribals empowered, it should form a Adivasi Birsamunda Development Corporation and bring in internal reservation among STs, he said.

“A few houses have been allotted to tribals in hadis, and except that no other welfare measure has reached them. Tribals constructing houses under various schemes are not getting their bills cleared,” he added.