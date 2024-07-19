Pro-Kannada groups protest against government for withdrawing the Kannadiga reservation bill

BENGALURU: Members of pro-Kannada organisations led by Rakshana Vedike state president Praveen Kumar Shetty, held a protest on Friday against industry leaders and tech tycoons who criticised the Kannadiga Job Reservation Bill.

The protesters expressed their anger at industrialists and tycoons with placards terming them "Entrepreneurs who hate the state" and raised slogans demanding the bill be passed in the ongoing winter session.

After facing a backlash from industries and entrepreneurs, the Karnataka government on Wednesday put the reservation bill on hold. Earlier on Monday, the bill was passed in the cabinet.

The bill stated that 50% of all management jobs and 70% of all non-management jobs in private companies are to be reserved for locals.