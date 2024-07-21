Shirur landslide: Missing driver’s kin unhappy with rescue operations

SHIRUR(ANKOLA): Despite heavy rain, rescue and restoration works at the landslide site on the National Highway in Shirur continued on Saturday and the search is also on to locate missing people. But, a truck driver, Arjun, who has gone missing, has not been traced yet.

Arjun was on his way to Kerala when he went missing along with his truck. He had started his journey from Jagalpet loading timber and was driving towards his home state. He had stopped to have tea at Lakshman Naik’s eatery at Shirur when the mishap occurred.

His family came to know about his disappearance and arrived from Kerala to the landslide spot. Though the teams involved in rescue operations have been trying hard to trace Arjun, his family alleged that the rescue teams were not doing enough to trace Arjun.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the aggrieved family has written to Uttara Kannada DC Lakshmi Priya and others, appealing to search for his body. However, there has been no result so far.

Boy’s arm found at landslide site

A boy’s arm was found at Shirur landslide sight while the restoration was in progress. Locals claimed it belonged Lakshman Naik’s 10-year-old son Roshan, whose body was found earlier. However, police say that DNA test needs to be conducted, as more people could be buried under the rubble.