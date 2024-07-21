Shirur landslide: Five days on, search continues for Arjun in Kerala

KOZHIKODE/ANKOLA : Efforts to locate Arjun Mooladikuzhiyil, a truck driver from Kozhikode, and others who went missing following a massive landslide at Shirur in Uttara Kannada five days ago failed to yield results even on Saturday. According to authorities, heavy rain and harsh terrain were hampering the search operations.

Meanwhile, relatives of Arjun expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing search operations by state authorities and sought the intervention of the Army.

On Saturday morning, the NDRF and state agencies resumed their efforts to locate the three persons, including Arjun, who went missing in the landslide that occurred along the national highway at Shirur in Ankola on July 16.

Equipment like ground penetrating radar and metal detectors were being employed to help with the rescue efforts.

According to officials, seven bodies have been recovered so far since the incident.

Arjun, 30, of Kannadikkal, was on his way to Kerala when he went missing along with his truck. He had started his journey from Jagalpet after loading timber in the truck. He reportedly stopped to have tea at a hotel at Shirur when the mishap occurred.

Arjun’s relatives stated that they have lost faith in the effectiveness of the search operation by state authorities. Abhirami, Arjun’s sister, told reporters that the family has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the request to bring in Army for the search operation. “It is imperative that the Army takes charge, or at the very least, rescue teams from Kerala should be allowed to assist in the operation. We have numerous volunteers ready to provide support on-site,” she said.

Abhirami also highlighted an incident where one of the owners of the truck Arjun was driving, accompanied by a Kerala-based rescue worker, was manhandled by a Karnataka police officer.

“The officials in Karnataka wasted the initial two days by delaying the filing of an FIR. The police registered a man missing case only two days after the landslide though we had informed them on the same day,” Abhirami lamented.

Kannadikkal residents stage protest

Furthermore, the relatives expressed concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding the rescue efforts. While bodies and vehicles have been recovered, they emphasised that the officials are tightlipped about developments. The search operations should not be halted until Arjun’s whereabouts are determined, demanded the relatives.

People in Kannadikkal, the native place of Arjun, staged a protest on Saturday night alleging Karnataka government’s “apathy” in conducting effective search operations. Cutting across political affiliations, people blocked the road after they heard the news that search operations were halted due to inclement weather.