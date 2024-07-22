JD(S) leader Suraj Revanna gets bail over alleged sexual assault of male party worker

Suraj Revanna, a JD(S) MLC and brother of Prajwal Revanna, was granted bail by a Bengaluru court on Monday in connection with an alleged case of sexual assault of a male party worker. However, he will remain in jail in other cases that have been filed against him.

Suraj was arrested by the Hassan police on June 23 after allegations of him sodomising a party worker came out. He was then sent to 14-day judicial custody in the same case on July 3.

The Holenarasipura Rural Police had registered the sexual assault case under IPC Sections 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention).

According to reports, the male victim in his complaint said that Suraj Revanna allegedly committed "unnatural offences" and sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Holenarasipura on June 16. The victim stated that Suraj forcefully kissed him on the lips and threatened to kill him if he did not cooperate.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) leader has denied all allegations, asserting that this is nothing but a conspiracy against him.