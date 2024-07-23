Shirur landslide: Indian Army mobilises two rescue teams to rescue victims

NEW DELHI: In response to the severe weather conditions and subsequent landslides in the Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka, the Indian Army has deployed its forces to assist in rescue operations.

The region has been experiencing continuous heavy rains for the past two weeks, leading to multiple landslides, particularly affecting National Highway 66.

A major landslide struck Shirur Village in Ankola Taluk, on 16 July, trapping several individuals travelling through the area.

The Army on Tuesday said in response, “The Indian Army mobilised two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) teams from the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) on 21 July 2024.”

These teams, comprising 1 officer, 2 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 55 Other Ranks (OR), are dedicated to conducting rescue operations in the affected areas.