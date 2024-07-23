Shirur landslide: Indian Army mobilises two rescue teams to rescue victims

NEW DELHI: In response to the severe weather conditions and subsequent landslides in the Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka, the Indian Army has deployed its forces to assist in rescue operations.
The region has been experiencing continuous heavy rains for the past two weeks, leading to multiple landslides, particularly affecting National Highway 66.
A major landslide struck Shirur Village in Ankola Taluk, on 16 July, trapping several individuals travelling through the area.
The Army on Tuesday said in response, “The Indian Army mobilised two Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) teams from the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) on 21 July 2024.”
These teams, comprising 1 officer, 2 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 55 Other Ranks (OR), are dedicated to conducting rescue operations in the affected areas.
“To further bolster the rescue efforts, an additional team from the College of Military Engineering (CME) was deployed on 22 July,” added the Army
This team, consisting of 1 JCO and 2 OR, is equipped with the Ferrex Locator 150, a specialized ground penetration radar, to detect metal and water, which is crucial for detecting individuals trapped under debris.
The state government has been coordinating closely with the Indian Army, providing necessary equipment and logistical support to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the operations.
The rescue mission is expected to continue for a duration of seven days, during which the Indian Army personnel will work tirelessly to locate and extricate trapped individuals, providing immediate medical assistance and relief.
The Indian Army said it remains committed to aiding civil authorities during natural calamities, showcasing the spirit of service and dedication to the welfare of the citizens. Further updates on the rescue operations will be provided as the situation develops.