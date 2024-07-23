Shirur landslide: Body of 67-year-old woman found after eight days

SHIRUR: The body of 67-year-old Sanni Hanumantha Gouda has been found after 8 days of the incident. Search is on for other bodies and vehicles stuck in the rubbles at Shirur in Uttara Kannada.
Sanni Hanumantha Gouda was alone at home on the day when her house bore the brunt of a landslide when the deposit of the hillock fell into river Gangavalli.
Her son Manjunath Hanumantha Gouda had appealed to Minister Mankal Vaidya and BJP state party President B Y Vijayendra to trace his missing mother during their visit to Ulluvare village.
However, there was not much success. The search operations continued and the body was found 15 kilometres downstream of the Gangavalli River. It was the same place where the body of 4-year-old Girla Avanthika was found.
Meanwhile, the search operations have begun amidst the heavy rainfall. The army is using metal-detecting radar and other techniques to find the truck and other vehicles beneath the river.
On Monday 16 divers from the Indian Navy also joined the search operations. They are searching for missing persons in mid of River Gangavalli.
So far eight bodies have been found. As per the district administration, two more bodies are left to be found.