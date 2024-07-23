Shirur landslide: Body of 67-year-old woman found after eight days

SHIRUR: The body of 67-year-old Sanni Hanumantha Gouda has been found after 8 days of the incident. Search is on for other bodies and vehicles stuck in the rubbles at Shirur in Uttara Kannada.

Sanni Hanumantha Gouda was alone at home on the day when her house bore the brunt of a landslide when the deposit of the hillock fell into river Gangavalli.