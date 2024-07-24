Bandaging the bruises: A thinly spread budget

Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh budget which seems to have focused more on nursing the BJP’s election blues. Therefore, it was not an unexpected budget as the FM has taken note of all those critics who showed the fissures in the BJP’s policy frame.

The four fronts that the opposition chose to pull down the 400 paar dream of the ruling party crawled in the initial few minutes of the budget speech, namely Unemployment, Inflation, Poverty, Mahila (females) Yuwa (youth) and Farmers. Thus, this budget seems to have been drafted to undo the opinion formed about the lagging sectors and the economic pitfalls experienced in the second spell of BJP. The allocations are, therefore, spread thinly over many schemes plugging these vulnerabilities.

Actually, the challenges confronted by the finance minister involved sustaining the GDP growth of 7.5 per cent that had slid down, and reigning high food inflation. Placating the unsatisfied youth by creating 7 to 8 million jobs per year is certainly a herculean task and so also doubling the farmers’ income. This is to be achieved in the face of private consumption expenditure growth dropping down to 4% from 6.6% last fiscal; savings and domestic capital formation are sliding down along with increasing trade gap with huge debt/GDP ratio.

The macro picture of the budget is quite lucrative with good fiscal targeting and pegging revenue receipts at Rs 27 lakh crore in the provisional actuals of 2023-24 budget and stepping it up to Rs 31.29 lakh crore in this budget, an increase of about 14.68 per cent. This is mainly out of the tax revenue (net to the centre). On capital receipts, the FM is not very aggressive and stepped it down to Rs 16.91 lakh crore as against Rs 18.09 lakh crore during the last budget.