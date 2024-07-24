Shirur landslide: Karnataka govt confirms location of truck in Gangavali River; search to resume on Thursday

SHIRUR: The Karnataka government confirmed on Wednesday that a truck has been located in the Gangavali River amid the ongoing search for Kerala native Arjun, and two others who went missing after a landslide in Shirur.

Attempts to lift the lorry from the river will resume on Thursday morning. The rescue operation was disrupted on Wednesday night due to a bad weather.

Sources said that a a military-grade drone from Delhi will be brought via train for the completion of the mission on Thursday.

Earlier Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda confirmed the location of the truck in the Gangavalli river through a social media post.

"One truck has been definitively located in the water and that the naval deep divers will attempt anchoring shortly. The long-arm boomer excavator will be used to dredge the river. Advanced drone based Intelligent Underground Buried Object Detection system was also deployed for search. The Coast Guard will do a helicopter search for missing bodies in water," the Minister posted in X

The operation has received significant assistance from NASA, ISRO, the Navy, and the NDRF, thanks to the coordinated efforts of District Police Chief Narayan and his team. The collaboration enabled the identification of the location of the truck with Arjun onboard.