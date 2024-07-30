Road washed away due to landslide in Sakleshpur taluk of Karnataka's Hassan district

HASSAN: The road connecting Kumbaradi and Harle Estate in Sakleshpur taluk washed away due to downpour and landslide during the early hours of Tuesday. The villagers alleged that the ongoing unscientific Yettinahole project led to the landslides in parts of Sakleshpur taluk.

The road washed away and the land caved for 80 ft deep due to heavy rain. Five adjacent villages lost connectivity to the Hobli and Taluk Headquarters. The people of Mallegadde, Kadumane and Harle put to hardship by these landslides.

Meanwhile, villagers have stopped agricultural activities visiting coffee estates fearing landslides. On the other hand, the Yettinahole canal work progress is just 200 meters away from the landslide spot.

The senior officials attached to Revenue, PWD and forest visited the spot and directed the people to move to safer places. Reports reaching here said that the landslides also continued in different stretches of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 as well as different parts of Sakleshpur taluk for the last 24 hours.