Prajwal Revanna's mother Bhavani fails to appear before SIT team for inquiry

HOLENARASIPUR: Bhavani Revanna, the wife of Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna and mother of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) here on Saturday.

The SIT led by investigation officer Sridhar had arrived at her residence at 10 am and returned to Bengaluru at 5 pm after waiting there for seven hours.

The SIT had issued the notice to Bhavani under 41[A] of the CRPC directing her to be present at her home at Holenarasipur town on Saturday for the inquiry in connection with a kidnap case registered against her in KR Nagara police station on May 2.

The SIT had said that a team would be visiting Bhavani's house between 10 am and 5 pm on June 1 after she replied to the notice on May 15 saying she is ready to face an inquiry at her residence in Holenarasipur town. The notice also directed her to be present during the SIT's visit.

It may be recalled that the SIT had arrested HD Revanna on April 29 in the same case and the special court had remanded him to judicial custody for a week in this regard. HD Revanna's son Prajwal Revanna was arrested by the SIT in connection with three rape cases on Thursday night.