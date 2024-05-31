Sexual abuse case: Bengaluru court rejects Bhavani Revanna's anticipatory bail plea

BENGALURU: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's mother and MLA H D Revanna's wife Bhavani Revanna's anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Special Court For People's Representatives on Friday.
Bhavani, the daughter-in-law of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, had sought anticipatory bail on Wednesday in the case related to the kidnapping of a woman in KR Nagar in Mysuru district.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the rape, sexual harassment and kidnapping cases against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna raised objections to Bhavani's plea.
The SIT claimed that Bhavani Revanna's role needed to be investigated in the housemaid's kidnapping.
The SIT stated that Bhavani Revanna and her family members are influential and might tamper with the evidence and influence victims and witnesses.
The court heard the matter on Friday and rejected the anticipatory bail plea.
Meanwhile, the SIT has issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna directing her to be present at her residence on June 1st (Saturday) for investigation in a case connected to the kidnapping and rape of a victim of the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case.
The notice came after Bhavani on May 15th told the SIT that she will be available at her residence in Holenarasipur town if it wanted to investigate her in a case related to the Prajwal Revanna rape case.
The SIT which arrested Prajwal Revanna and took custody of him till June 6, has asked Bhavani to be present at her Holenarasipura residence on Saturday for inquiry.
(With inputs from PTI)