Pen drive case: Karnataka HC seeks probe papers of accused

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Monday issued an order to the Karnataka Government to place investigation papers related to the role of Sharath, an accused, in circulation of obscene pen drives allegedly involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order on a petition by Sharath stating that he has been dragged unnecessarily into the case based on a complaint filed at Hassan CEN police station by Poornachandra Tejaswi, election agent of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Prajwal, against Naveen Gowda and others.

The High Court directed additional public prosecutor BN Jagadeesha to file objections and secure the investigation papers from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case and submit them before it on June 10.

When the petitioner’s counsel stated that he is being harassed and hence, interim protection of stay can be granted, the court said that it has to see the investigation papers, before passing any interim order.

Bhavani moves Karnataka HC

The counsel argued that the case was registered against Prajwal’s driver initially and later the petitioner’s name was added to it although there was no proof to show that he circulated the pen drives. No incriminating materials or documents were seized from the petitioner’s premises, he said.

Meanwhile, Prajwal’s mother Bhavani Revanna, who is an accused in the kidnap case, filed a petition before the high court seeking anticipatory bail. The special court rejected her anticipatory bail petition on May 31. The statements of the victim, her sister and witnesses corroborated the fact that Bhavani played a vital role in the case, the court said.