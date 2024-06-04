Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Hassan MP’s voice samples to be sent for analysis

BENGALURU: The SIT officers questioning 33-year-old Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in the alleged sexual assault case are finding him a hard nut to crack as he is reportedly staying tight-lipped to all their questions.

Not getting any headway with the grilling, officers will now send his voice samples for forensic tests to ascertain if they match with the voice in the alleged explicit videos.

Prajwal was taken again to Bowring Hospital on Monday morning for a medical examination. Sources from the hospital said the MP had arrived between 11.00 am and 11.30 am with the SIT and left by 1 pm. He underwent routine assessment tests for blood pressure, blood sugar and cardiac health. All his vitals were normal, sources said.

It has been learnt that the JDS leader underwent routine medical examination again as he may be taken for spot mazhars to Hassan and other places. In the three FIRs registered against him, the victims told the SIT officers that they were sexually abused in the MP’s official quarters on RC Road in Hassan and in Holenarasipur.

During the probe, the SIT also questioned him about his whereabouts during the 34 days before he landed in Bengaluru. However, Prajwal gave evasive replies and he maintained that his mobile phone was stolen for which he had registered a theft complaint.

Meanwhile, the four special teams constituted by SIT continued the search for the MP’s mother Bhavani Revanna, who is wanted in a kidnap case registered at KR Nagar police station. A team of officers returned empty-handed after going in search for her to Mumbai.