Karnataka High Court directs Bhavani Revanna to appear before SIT on Friday

BENGALURU: Keeping in abeyance the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Bhavani Revanna, who is facing the charges for allegedly kidnapping a victim of a sexual assault allegedly involving her son, former MP Prajwal Revanna. Karnataka High Court on Friday directed her to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by 1 pm on Friday and cooperate with the investigation.
Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the interim order keeping the NBW in abeyance after the assurance given by the senior counsel Sandesh Chouta that Bhavani Revanna will appear before the SIT and cooperate with the investigation.
While passing the interim order, the court said that this order is only for bail and not an award to the petitioner-Bhavani. The court also imposed stringent conditions that the accused Bhavani should appear before the SIT without fail and fully cooperate with the investigation.
However, the SIT should not apprehend or detain her. The SIT should not retain her in the office after 5 pm in the guise of the investigation. These conditions will be in force till she appears for investigation in the coming days also, the court added.
The senior counsel Sandesh Chouta submitted that during the pendency of the anticipatory bail petition pending before the high court, the SIT approached the special court which issued NBW against the accused.
Confirming the NBW issued, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prof Ravivarma Kumar argued that the accused is the mastermind of the crime and hence the conditions be imposed against the accused Bhavani to not enter the KR Nagar taluk where the crime was registered and Hassan district as the crimes of sexual assault spread over the district.
Accepting the request of SPP, the court imposed a condition that accused should not enter the KR Nagar taluk in Mysuru district and Hassan district. The hearing of the anticipatory bail plea was adjourned to June 14.
Bhavani Revanna moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail after the special court for the trial of cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs in the city rejected her plea of anticipatory bail recently on the ground that the SIT has made a prima facie case to show that she played a specific overt act in the case.
The SIT argued before the special court that the act of Bhavani Revanna in helping her son to commit sexual abuse and exploitation of several women and recording of the sexual act would shake the collective conscience of not only the people in the region but also of the entire country since the Bhavani herself is having political clout and also is financially sound.
The SIT has also submitted before the special court that the entire incident of abduction was planned and committed by Bhavani Revanna by entering into a conspiracy with other accused persons to shield her son and accused No.1 from the likelihood of facing criminal cases of ravishing women and sexual assault.
Meanwhile, the High Court issued emergent notice to SIT on the petition filed by Bhavani’s husband HD Revanna questioning the case registered against him in Holenarasipura town police station.