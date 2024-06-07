Karnataka High Court directs Bhavani Revanna to appear before SIT on Friday

BENGALURU: Keeping in abeyance the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Bhavani Revanna, who is facing the charges for allegedly kidnapping a victim of a sexual assault allegedly involving her son, former MP Prajwal Revanna. Karnataka High Court on Friday directed her to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by 1 pm on Friday and cooperate with the investigation.

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the interim order keeping the NBW in abeyance after the assurance given by the senior counsel Sandesh Chouta that Bhavani Revanna will appear before the SIT and cooperate with the investigation.

While passing the interim order, the court said that this order is only for bail and not an award to the petitioner-Bhavani. The court also imposed stringent conditions that the accused Bhavani should appear before the SIT without fail and fully cooperate with the investigation.

However, the SIT should not apprehend or detain her. The SIT should not retain her in the office after 5 pm in the guise of the investigation. These conditions will be in force till she appears for investigation in the coming days also, the court added.

The senior counsel Sandesh Chouta submitted that during the pendency of the anticipatory bail petition pending before the high court, the SIT approached the special court which issued NBW against the accused.

Confirming the NBW issued, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prof Ravivarma Kumar argued that the accused is the mastermind of the crime and hence the conditions be imposed against the accused Bhavani to not enter the KR Nagar taluk where the crime was registered and Hassan district as the crimes of sexual assault spread over the district.

Accepting the request of SPP, the court imposed a condition that accused should not enter the KR Nagar taluk in Mysuru district and Hassan district. The hearing of the anticipatory bail plea was adjourned to June 14.