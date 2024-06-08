Bhavani Revanna gets bail, can’t enter Hassan district

BENGALURU: Keeping in abeyance the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Bhavani Revanna, mother of JDS leader Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case, the High Court of Karnataka on Friday granted her interim anticipatory bail and directed her to appear before the SIT by 1 pm the same day.

After the court issued the order around 11 am, Bhavani rushed to the SIT office around 12:40 pm with her advocate Arun. To evade the media, she reportedly switched from her SUV to a hatchback, a few km from the SIT office. After four hours of questioning, she left the office around 5.10 pm.

Earlier, the high court directed Bhavani not to enter KR Nagar taluk in Mysuru district and Hassan district. Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order granting her interim anticipatory bail by imposing stringent conditions.

Her counsel Sandesh Chouta promised that Bhavani will cooperate with SIT officers. While granting interim anticipatory bail, the court directed Bhavani to appear before the SIT whenever summoned. However, the SIT should not keep her after 5 pm.

Special public prosecutor Ravivarma Kumar opposed interim bail to Bhavani contending that she did not appear before the SIT despite its notices. The petitioner is the mastermind of the crime and she is likely to threaten witnesses and destroy evidence if the court grants her bail, he said.

After hearing the arguments, the court observed that no prejudice would be caused to anyone if interim anticipatory bail is granted to the petitioner subject to stringent conditions. It adjourned the case to June 14.

The high court issued a notice to the SIT and an emergent notice to the complainant on a petition filed by former minister and MLA HD Revanna questioning the case registered against him at Holenarasipura Town police station in connection with the alleged sexual assault cases involving his son.