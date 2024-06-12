Actor Darshan is not new to controversy; spent time in jail for torturing wife

BENGALURU: Actor Darshan, who has been arrested in a murder case, is not new to police cases and controversies.

From being arrested for torturing his wife Vijayalakshmi in 2011 to the police summoning him to appear for inquiry for allegedly violating rules under the Excise Act, Darshan was in news for all wrong reasons.

In 2011, an FIR was registered at the Vijayanagar police station against Darshan for assaulting his wife Vijayalakshmi.

Darshan had spent a couple of days in police custody and also in the Bangalore central prison before he was granted bail. Again in 2016, Vijayalakshmi had approached the police after he allegedly created a ruckus outside her residence and had tried to barge into the apartment.

During his 43rd birthday celebration on February 16, 2020, a 26-year-old police constable attached to Jnanabharathi police station, Devaraj DR, was attacked by his fans when he was deployed to manage the crowd at the actor’s residence. He had to undergo surgery and the actor faced criticism for the unruly behaviour of his fans.

On October 28, 2023, an FIR was registered against him and two others at the RR Nagar police station for allegedly letting his dog bite a woman near his residence in RR Nagar.

Recently, Darshan and the crew of ‘Kaatera’ movie were summoned by the police for allegedly partying at Jetlag bar and grill in Bengaluru beyond permissible hours on January 3, 2024.

In 2021, journalist and filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had accused Darshan of assaulting a worker of an upscale hotel in Mysuru and hushing up the matter by paying Rs 50,000 as compensation to the victim.