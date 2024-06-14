Gloom prevails in Karnataka village awaiting body of Vijayakumar Prasanna who died in Kuwait fire

KALABURAGI: Two officials from Karnataka -- Jewargi THO Dr Siddu Patil and Reserve Police Sub Inspector Santosh Bayyapur -- went to Kochi to receive the body of Vijayakumar Prasanna, a native of Kalaburagi, who died in the fire tragedy in Kuwait. Vijayakumar is the only person from Karnataka who died in the fire, said official sources.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues received the mortal remains of the 31 victims including Vijayakumar (40) of Sarasamba village of Aland taluk (Kalaburagi district) at Kochi Airport at 11.30 AM on Friday.

The bodies were received with state honours and then handed over to the designated officers to be taken to the hometowns of the victims at 12.30 PM on Friday.

Dr. Patil who spoke from Kochi said that he and Bayyapur would be leaving Kochi by a flight along with the mortal remains of Vijayakumar at 10.30 PM and would reach Hyderabad at 12.30 midnight on Friday-Saturday. From there, the body would reach Sarasamba at 5.30 AM on Saturday in an ambulance.